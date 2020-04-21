Tribune News Wire

LANSING – Fifty-eight high school and four college students across Michigan, who overcame obstacles and stereotypes to succeed in career and technical education (CTE) programs, have received 2020 Breaking Traditions Awards, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) announced.

Three of those students are from the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center.

“Building talent has long been a priority in Michigan and we take time to recognize such positive achievements,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “These 62 students overcame perceived barriers to achieve success in career and technical education programs that are nontraditional to their gender, which makes them role models for their peers who may be considering such a career path.

“Michigan benefits from Breaking Traditions Awards through an increasingly diverse workforce necessary to meet the challenges when we start the recovery process of the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Rice said.

The 62 students earned in three awards levels: Excellence, Merit, and Recognition.

The highest secondary and post-secondary winner received the Excellence Award, which includes a $250 scholarship from the Michigan Occupational Special Populations Association (MOSPA); a certificate; and a letter of recognition. Merit and Recognition Award winners each received a certificate and letter of recognition.

Local Breaking Traditions 2020 Merit Award Winners are:

Secondary Level

Kyla Adkins

Muskegon Area Career Tech Center

Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security

Amelia Mundinger

Muskegon Area Career Tech Center, Ravenna High School

Computer Networking and Telecommunications

Emma Woller

Montague High School

Agriculture, Ag Operations and Related Science