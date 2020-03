Tribune Wire – Muskegon 100.9FM has announced a Las Vegas weekend giveaway contest that includes airfare for two on Allegiant Airlines out of Grand Rapids and three nights at the renowned Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel, an all-in-one casino and resort.

To enter the content go to www.muskegonradio.com and click on menu item “Vegas Contest”. Additional details will be announced on air and on the 100.9 facebook and twitter pages. The winner will be announced in March.