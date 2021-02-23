Local Radio Station celebrates 19 years with acquisition of new headquarters

Muskegon – From a Baker Street basement to an 8,400 square foot building, West Michigan Community Help Network 501©3 has come a very long way. As we celebrate our 19 year anniversary in the community much has changed since the inception in 2002 when we were given the green light to operate a new urban, educational station; WUVS-LP 103.7 the Beat. What started as a local mission to offer a variety of programs that serve community members of every age and background, has turned into an international mission serving individuals from all walks of life. The focus on leadership, education, and community development continue to expand.

“West Michigan Community Help Network has been a blessing to the community,” said Board Chair Robert Billings. I am Godly proud of Paul Billings’ vision and the accomplishments and growth we made over the past 19 years. From Baker to Glade Street we have been able to help feed, clothes, and care for the community. I pray for continued success.”

In addition to promoting our 19th anniversary, we are proud to announce the purchase and acquisition of the 8,400 square foot building located at 3100 Glade Street. The new 5 suite headquarters, located in Muskegon Heights will be called the Mayes & Wright Complex. Our on-air studio will remain at the Peck Street location until the new studios are completed. Once complete our suites will have several new on-air studios and podcast suites. The acquisition of the Mayes & Wright Complex officially closed on Monday, February 22, 2021.

“This is an incredible milestone for us. Because of our passion, dedication, sponsors, and supporters, we have achieved this success,” said the President of WMCHN, Paul Billings. “What makes this purchase extra special is being able to proceed during challenging times where uncertainty has limited opportunities for success and growth. This acquisition is a testament to our hard work and perseverance. We couldn’t have pulled this off without the support of our community including key support from realtor Dave Medendorp and former owner and philanthropist Larry Hines. Hines helped make the deal possible due to a $185,000 equity and $10,000 cash donation. This acquisition puts our 501 ©3 net worth at over $1 Million in assets. I stand in amazement looking back at a business that was started in a basement on Baker Street. We are proud to call Mayes & Wright Complex home and look forward to many more years of success and collaboration with other businesses.”

“Mayes & Wright Complex is a great addition to this community. This is an exciting new chapter for us and we will continue to give back and find innovative ways to continue our mission,” stated Robert Roundtree Sr., Assistant General Manager of 103.7 the Beat. The community is invited to join us for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony this summer. More information will be available at a later date. We would like to thank our incredible listeners, sponsors, and invaluable supporters for your time, dedication, and belief in our mission for 19 years. We look forward to serving you for many years to come.