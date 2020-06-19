By John R. Hall

Marne – DeWys Manufacturing of Marne is ramping up for a round of new hires as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wind down. DeWys, a manufacturing company offering full service metal fabrication services, is looking to hire for several positions, according to Laura Preuss, Workforce Development Manager.

“We have a variety of positions, laser and turret operator, press brake, powder coating and general machine,” she said. Applicants do not necessarily have to have experience in these fields, Laura added. “Prior experience in these areas is always of interest but we also have the ability to take someone with less skill but a strong drive to learn a new skill.”

New hires are encouraged to advance their on-the-job training, which is available through DeWys University which provides on-boarding and training in the skills necessary to perform positions at DeWys. “While working at DeWys they can continue to learn new skills to improve in their knowledge of the position they have or be cross trained,” Laura said.

DeWys provides a wide variety of benefits, 401k matching, tuition reimbursement, three medical plans and various optional insurances to choose from, an on-site coach to help with personal, professional and financial needs as well as flexible scheduling.

The effect of Covid-19 has changed the workplace environment at DeWys. “We understand the concerns of our team members and potential new team members,” Laura added.

“DeWys is committed to having all the necessary PPE and cleaning supplies necessary for our team members and their families. We also have weekly cleaning from a third party cleaning company to clean throughout the facility and are transparent on

process’ that provides safety for all.”

While Covid-19 has forced many companies to shut down or cut back on staffing, Laura is optimistic about moving forward. “It is beneficial that we are diverse in the industries we work for,” she added. “As they continue to ramp up, we continue to be ready to meet their needs and ramp up our business to meet their needs.”

For more information on DeWys Manufacturing visit www.dewysmfg.com or call (616)-677-5281