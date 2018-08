Muskegon Heights – The Muskegon Branch of the NAACP will hold a voting rally Saturday August 25 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Rowan Park in downtown Muskegon Heights.

The event will focus on three ballot initiatives including promoting the the vote to give equal access to the ballot box, allowing voters not politicians to draw district maps and medical marijuana legalization.

Free food, prizes and entertainment will take place. Rowan Park is located at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Baker Street.