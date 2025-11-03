Lawmakers: Michigan needs to disclose details of failed Gotion deal

  • Lawmakers demand answers from a failed, $175 million deal with EV battery maker Gotion
  • Steps are underway to recoup $23.5 million in taxpayer funding, but it’s unclear what the money was spent on.
  • Questions about how the deal unwinds also include whether the state can foreclose and regain the 270 acres it bought.LANSING — Michigan owes the public answers while it seeks repayment from Gotion Inc. of a $23.5 million subsidy for a failed deal to bring a battery plant to the Big Rapids area, legislators said Wednesday.“There are a lot of unanswered questions here,” Rep. Tom Kunse, R-Clare, told the House subcommittee on Corporate Subsidies and State Investments. Among them:

