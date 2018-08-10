Muskegon – Sunshine Artist Magazine ranked Lakeshore Art Festival 11th out of 200 other craft shows throughout the nation. The magazine, known for high-quality content in the fine art and craft industry, ranks the nation’s most-profitable fine art and craft festivals based on the sales performance of its’ exhibitors each year. Lakeshore Art Festival has continued to move up in ranking each year starting at #83 in 2015, #27 in 2016 and, now at #11 for 2017.

“Our goal when reinventing the art festival was to focus on quality exhibitors that appealed to local and regional guests,” commented Lakeshore Art Festival Director, Carla Flanders. “Based on survey results and national recognition, we are doing just that! Being one of Sunshine Artist Magazine’s 200 Best signifies that the artists are happy with the event and that guests are buying their unique handmade products. It’s the best of both worlds!”

Sunshine Artist Magazine also referenced Lakeshore Art Festival’s sustainable “green” practices in partnership with the DTE Energy Foundation.

In addition to winning national awards, Lakeshore Art Festival received media from all over the nation this year, ranging as far as Washington and Oregon. The coverage recognized the festival for its one-of-a-kind kayak sculpture art made possible by Sun Dolphin.

This year also marked a record number of exhibitor applicants resulting in the extension of the festival footprint. In addition to the Kayak Sculpture Project, other new successes this year included The Door Project and the Emerging Authors Tent.

Major sponsors for the Lakeshore Art Festival include: DTE Energy Foundation, Sun Dolphin, Betten Baker, Nichols, Arconic, Eagle Alloy, ADAC Automotive, Northern Machine Tool, Staples, Chemical Bank, and Meijer.