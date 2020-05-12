Muskegon, MI – It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of Lakeshore Art Festival 2020 due to health concerns over COVID-19. The event was slated to take place July 3 and 4 in Downtown, Muskegon.

While a great deal of time was taken to consider alternative ways to host the show this year, it came down to the health and safety of our exhibitors, guests, volunteers and community. Although the show is cancelled, plans for the PADNOS Public Art Project will still proceed and details will be forthcoming.

“This would have been the 8th year for Lakeshore Art Festival but art and craft festivals have been an institution in Downtown Muskegon since 1961,” said Carla Flanders, Lakeshore Art Festival Director. “We recognize that this event has been a 4th of July tradition for our community and we feel a great deal of loss for our patrons, local businesses and the many artists, crafters and food vendors that attend the show each year. We are hopeful for the future and look forward to coming back in 2021!”