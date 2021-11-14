Jayhawks Dominate the inaugural MCCAA Dual Meet Championship

Muskegon – The 24th ranked MCC Jayhawks finished 3-0 as a team to win the inaugural MCCAA Dual Meet Championship. En route to the championship the Jayhawks enjoyed a dominating day, defeating Ancilla College 48-3, St. Clair Shores 45-3, and Mott 46-6. “We are very happy to win this conference dual meet championship. The team wrestled very well, and I just love the energy that these guys wrestle with and how much they support each other!” said coach Mark Brunger. The day was highlighted by undefeated performances by 8 MCC wrestlers. Those wrestlers were Jacob Blawat (Reeths-Puffer) 4-0, Kael Bunce (Stockbridge) 3-0, Josh Kenny (Grandville) 3-0, Bronsen Jewell (Grand Haven) 3-0, Kayleb Venema (Whitehall) 3-0, Caleb McNeil (Reeths-Puffer) 1-0, Alex Trim (Mason County Central) 2-0, Tyler Delooff (Lowell) 2-0.

NJCAA #24 Muskegon 45 VS. St. Clair Shores 3

125: Alex Cantu (MCC) over Cody Wood (SCCC) (Fall 6:00)

133: Jacob Blawat (MCC) over Kanon Gracey (SCCC) (MD 20-10)

141: Jake Elasivich (SCCC) over Cris Perez (MCC) (Dec 4-3)

149: Julian Jimenez (MCC) over (SCCC) (For.)

157: Kael Bunce (MCC) over (SCCC) (For.)

165: Paulo Dragin (MCC) over Sean Kreda (SCCC) (TF 17-1 5:00)

174: Josh Kenny (MCC) over Connor Rayment (SCCC) (Fall 0:52)

184: Bronson Jewell (MCC) over Christian Ward (SCCC) (Dec 8-4)

197: Kayleb Venema (MCC) over Michael Nykoriak (SCCC) (Dec 5-2)

285: Tyler Delooff (MCC) over (SCCC) (For.)

NJCAA #24 Muskegon 48 VS. Ancilla 3

125: Alex Cantu (MCC) over Ke`Shon Edmond (ANCL) (TF 20-4 5:47)

133: Jacob Blawat (MCC) over (ANCL) (For.)

141: Cris Perez (MCC) over Nelson Roberts (ANCL) (Fall 5:31)

149: Julian Jimenez (MCC) over (ANCL) (For.)

157: Kael Bunce (MCC) over (ANCL) (For.)

165: Jahmon Spiller (ANCL) over Paulo Dragin (MCC) (Dec 16-9)

174: Josh Kenny (MCC) over Matt Morris (ANCL) (TF 18-2 2:43)

184: Bronson Jewell (MCC) over (ANCL) (For.)

197: Kayleb Venema (MCC) over Jaybreon Litsey (ANCL) (TF 18-0 2:47)

285: Alex Trim (MCC) over Sergio Bueno (ANCL) (TB-1 8-6)

NJCAA #24 Muskegon 46 VS. Mott 3

125: William Miller (MCC) over Alex Cantu (MCC) (Dec 7-5)

133: Jacob Blawat (MCC) over Gavin Cotterman (MCC) (Fall 3:40)

141: Cris Perez (MCC) over Nathan Young (MCC) (MD 9-0)

149: Rodney Richards (MCC) over Julian Jimenez (MCC) (Dec 5-3)

157: Kael Bunce (MCC) over Miguel Gutierrez (MCC) (Fall 2:42)

165: Paulo Dragin (MCC) over (MCC) (For.)

174: Josh Kenny (MCC) over (MCC) (For.)

184: Bronson Jewell (MCC) over (MCC) (For.)

197: Kayleb Venema (MCC) over (MCC) (For.)

285: Alex Trim (MCC) over (MCC) (For.)