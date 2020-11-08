Tribune News Wire

Dublin – Multi-award winning singer Colm Keegan will add another title to his name. In addition to being a singer, song writer and teacher. On Thursday November 12 Colm will guest DJ two-full hours of 100.9FM’s popular Celtic Music Show Sounds Like Ireland.

Colm is best known as one of the Principal singers with PBS sensation show Celtic Thunder.

As a young prodigy, his musical career began at the young age of 4 years old, as a chorister in Dublin’s Palestrina Choir under the direction of Dr. Ite O’Donovan.

Colm then joined the esteemed Piccolo Lasso and with Mr. Ken Shellard as his vocal trainer. Colm won several highly acclaimed Feis Ceoil competitions in Dublin’s RDS, all before the age 12.

Colm says he looks forward to hosting the radio show. “I’m really, really am excited. I couldn’t be any more excited and hope anyone who tunes in on the night have a good time”.

This will be the first time the program’s regular host Bill Marshall has turned over his show to another DJ. Colm will be hosting the show live from Ireland.

Sounds Like Ireland is West Michigan’s First Celtic Music Radio Show and is sponsored by the Michigan Irish Music Festival.