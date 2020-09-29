Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that the Healthy Michigan Plan is now providing health care coverage to more than 800,000 low-income residents for the first time.

Gov. Whitmer stated on her official Facebook account, “I was proud to work across the aisle on this as Senate Democratic Leader, and I will continue working with anyone who wants to protect and expand health care for Michiganders.”

According Michigan.gov HMP participants are no longer required to report work, school or other activities to maintain HMP health care coverage.

For more information and to sign up for the Healthy Michigan plan, visit michigan.gov/healthymiplan/