MUSKEGON— Hackley Community Care (HCC) School Based Health Programs at Nelson Elementary, will relocate to their new home at Oakview Elementary School located at 1420 Madison Street, when school resumes in the fall. The move comes from the announcement by Muskegon Public Schools to close Nelson Elementary School. HCC provided mental health services to students and families in the Nelson area for the past six years.

Our staff at the Muskegon Teen Health Center is available to help coordinate continued and or new services for former Nelson Elementary School students and families. Please call 231.733.6680 to schedule an appointment and to receive answers to any questions you may have.

HCC’s School-Based Health Programs are designed to meet students and families where they live: in their neighborhoods. Hackley Community Care’s School-Based Health services encompass two full Child and Adolescent Health Centers at Muskegon High School and Oakridge Middle School that provides medical, dental and behavioral health services to students from any school district, ages 5 – 21.

The School Based Health Program also provides a school wellness model at Marquette Elementary and Muskegon Middle School that includes a nurse, behavioral health counseling and mobile dentistry.

The behavioral health model provides mental health services in several school districts throughout Muskegon County that include: Muskegon Heights Academy, Muskegon Covenant Academy, Marquette Elementary School, Muskegon Middle School, Edgewood / Fruitport Elementary, Fruitport Middle School, Holton Middle/High School, Holton Elementary, Oakridge Upper Elementary, Oakridge Lower Elementary, Orchard View Middle School and Lakeside Elementary School.

Hackley Community Care (HCC) is committed to the overall health and well-being of all children and adolescents, and is excited to continue their partnership with Muskegon Public Schools in providing services to students and families in the Oakview Elementary School area.