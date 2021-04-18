Hackley Community Care Expands to NOWCare Medical Services

Muskegon, Mich. (April 16, 2021) –Mercy Health Muskegon Hackley Campus Urgent Care operations will officially transition to Hackley Community Care (HCC) on May 10, 2021. Hackley Community Care plans to bring enhanced patient services to the 30,000 sq. ft. space, formerly Mercy Health Hackley Campus Emergency Department.

This expands Hackley Community Care’s services to the Clinton Street location in Muskegon. HCC will provide NowCare medical services and mental health services for all Muskegon County residents. NowCare medical services include treatment for acute symptoms that require immediate care such as allergies, bites and stings, headaches, pink eye, pain, rash, insomnia, sprains, toothaches, and so on. Mental health services will include counseling for depression, anxiety, recovery from sexual abuse or childhood abuse and neglect, and other specialized physical and emotional outpatient therapy.

“Hackley Community Care is excited to join with Mercy Heath in this endeavor,” said Linda Juarez, Chief Executive Office of Hackley Community Care. “We are expanding services to the surrounding residents near the Clinton Street location because we are committed to providing access to those who have relied on having health care options within walking distance to where they live.”

Hackley Community Care provides comprehensive medical, dental, mental health, and pharmacy services at 2700 Baker Street. HCC operates at the Hackley Campus Professional Building, providing medical and mental health services. Hours of operation at 1675 Leahy, Suite 103, (Professional Building) are Mondays – Wednesdays, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday and Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. HCC’s NowCare medical services and expanded mental health services will be an enhancement to the services HCC currently provides.

HCC NowCare medical services at 1550 Clinton Street will be provided Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mental Health services hours will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Patients can make an appointment by calling 231.737.1335. Walk-ins are welcomed.

The Clinton space will temporarily close from April 23 through the first week in May to allow for HCC redesign and renovations. During this time period, patients may seek Urgent Care at Mercy Health’s Sherman, Norton Shores, and Lakes Campus (reopening April 26, 2021) locations, with all emergency and trauma care services at Mercy Campus, 1500 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon.

Mercy Health will continue to offer Behavioral Health, Primary, and Specialty Care services on the Hackley Campus.

“When Mercy Health planned the hospital consolidation project years ago, the goal was to build a world-class medical center that would serve the needs of our community for years to come and to ensure that seamless health care services remained available for the residents who live near Hackley Campus,” said Gary Allore, president of Mercy Health Muskegon.

“Now that all acute care services have transitioned to Mercy Campus, we are proud that Hackley Community Care, a longtime partner, will build upon a legacy that that started there over 115 years ago.”

Hackley Community Care has been providing patient care in Muskegon County for almost 30 years.

“Our humble beginnings began on the Hackley Hospital campus in a little brown house,” said Juarez. “We are now coming full-circle, and we are humbled to be returning to our first home, to continue and enhance the health of our community.”