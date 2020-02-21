Muskegon — Hackley Community Care (HCC) is sensitive to the concern and discussions from the community as it relates to the announcement that Muskegon Family Care (MFC) will be closing its doors on March 31.

“HCC is participating in community conversations with local health care organizations and community leaders to respond to this crisis in our community,” said Linda Juarez, HCC chief executive officer. “We are working together to implement processes to ensure that patients who are impacted by the closure of MFC receive the care that they need.”

HCC hired six medical providers directly from MFC:

Ryan Busch, PA

Kathryn Hendricks, PA

Remington Sprague, MD

Sara Strait, NP

Marco Tatangelo, MD

Margaret Wolter, NP

HCC strongly encourages the patients of these providers to continue receiving care with them at HCC by calling the New Patient Access line at 231.733.6750 to schedule future appointments. In addition, HCC is working with MFC and community agencies to address the needs of dental and behavioral health patients. HCC recommends that former MFC patients complete an authorization form to release their health records to HCC.

HCC will continue to work with MFC to ensure a smooth patient transition process and will continue to streamline internal processes to respond as quickly as possible to new patient requests.

“Our mission is to promote and support our patients’ health with integrity, quality, respect, and compassion,” Juarez said, “and that’s a commitment we intend to honor.”

Hackley Community Care (HCC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center that has been providing quality health care services since 1992. Hackley Community Care has continuously expanded to provide an array of services that include full primary care, OB, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy (Community Care Pharmacy), home based and school based health services, and other supporting programs such as Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and Komen Breast Health services. All of our services are designed to meet the needs of the underserved in our community.

Hackley Community Care was recently recognized as ranking among the top 30% of health centers nationally for clinical quality by the Health Resources and Services Administration, and MQIN Champion Highest Achiever award by Michigan Primary Care Association. Learn more about HCC at hackleycommunitycare.org .

Hackley Community Care Center receives federal funding from the 330 grant for health care services. For Federal Fiscal Year 2020, the program received a grant of $2,140,071 in federal funds, which constitutes 9.7% of the program budget.