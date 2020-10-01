MUSKEGON— As Mercy Health Muskegon finalizes its third and final phase of construction and renovation on its 10-story medical center at Mercy Campus, 1500 E. Sherman Boulevard, leadership is preparing to move its Trauma II Emergency Care from Hackley Hospital to the Mercy Campus, at the medical center’s Fazakerley Family Emergency Center.

The soon-to-be vacated Hackley Emergency Department site will become an Urgent Care and will be open to the public from 8a-8p, 7 days a week, beginning Oct. 18. The Mercy Health Urgent Care located at 1670 E Sherman Blvd is also open from 8a-8p, 7 days a week.

Offering walk-in medical care, urgent care fills the need for non-emergency minor illness and injury such as sprains, wounds requiring stitches, rashes and illnesses such as cold and flu.

Mercy Health has two other Urgent Care locations in the Muskegon area. The North Muskegon Urgent Care located at 2006 Holton Road in North Muskegon will temporarily close due to limited staffing resources and the Lakes Village Urgent Care will remain temporarily closed as well. This consolidation of services enables the health system to minimize exposure risk and better steward resources during Covid-19. The health system is reviewing how and when to re-open services at these locations.

Completion of the third and final phase of the medical center at Mercy Campus is anticipated for October 19, when the Mercy Health Birth Center and the 10th floor medical surgical unit will be fully open. Other departments have already opened in previous phases. All inpatient care at Hackley will be moved to Mercy Campus the week of October 12.

A virtual celebration for the community is being planned to commemorate the four-year construction project in November. To learn more, visit www.BuildingMercyHealth.com.