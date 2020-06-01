

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will announce today she is lifting her stay-at-home order and greatly reopening much of the state.

The state will move to Phase 4 of her restart plan in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and will enable various industries to start reengaging.

Highlights of the plan obtained by Gongwer News Service show the following changes:

Effective immediately, groups of up to 100 people may gather outside while still practicing safe social distancing. Currently the limit was 10.

Workers in office settings may return to work.

Starting June 4, retailers – who other than in northern Michigan can only allow customers to shop in-person by appointment – may begin to reopen with capacity limits.

Starting June 8, restaurants, bars and children’s camps may begin to reopen with capacity limits for both indoor and outdoor restaurant service. Until now, only restaurants and bars in regions 6 and 8 in northern Michigan could be open to in-person dining.

The document indicates several venues will remain closed: theaters, gym/fitness centers, hair salons and barbers, spas, casinos and bowling alleys.