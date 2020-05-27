Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the extension of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order through June 12. Increased COVID-19 cases in mid and western Michigan was noted as a reason for the extension.

The stay home term, which began in March, was set to expire on May 28th. Wearing masks, remaining 6-feet apart, and frequently washing hands is still being advised.

Whitmer’s 6-phase “MI Safe Start Plan”, created to gradually reopen the state to reinvigorate the economy due to COVID-19, remains in motion.

Those in the real estate industry and primarily outdoor workers – lawn service, landscapers, and retail garden centers – were allowed to return to their jobs on the 7th.

Michigan’s Big 3 auto companies resumed their work on May 11th.

As of May 21, small gatherings of 10 persons or less is now allowed. Auto dealerships and retail businesses can operate, but by appointment only.

Retail stores and restaurants in Northern Michigan and the entire Upper Peninsula have reopened.

Effective May 29 healthcare providers are also no longer required to delay nonessential dental, medical and veterinary procedures.

Whitmer said the data related to the spread of COVID suggests Michigan is ready for these steps.

For more on Whitmer’s “Plan” visit https://www.michigan.gov/som/.