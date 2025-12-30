Goose-gassing, spearfishing among Michigan outdoors policy changes in 2025

Michigan’s Natural Resources Commission made decisions on underwater spearfishing, turkey hunting and more

In 2025, Michigan expanded underwater spearfishing, simplified turkey hunting and changed who can kill a buck, but the state has yet to make a final decision on what to do about coyotes.

Michigan’s hunting and fishing rules are decided by the Natural Resources Commission. The group is made up of seven governor-appointed members who hold monthly public meetings. While orders related to hunting and fishing regulations are often researched and written by Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff, the Natural Resources Commission ultimately votes on them.

This year, the NRC approved a number of significant policy changes and still has a couple outstanding issues to settle in 2026.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest changes of the year:

Underwater spearfishing expanded

Underwater spearfishing advocates say Michigan approved the biggest North American expansion for freshwater gamefish that the sport has ever seen.

Since 2022, those who partake in the sport have been allowed to go after three kinds of desirable gamefish — lake trout, northern pike and walleye — but only in limited areas of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Underwater spearfishing participants argued that wasn’t fair because they buy the same fishing license as hook-and-line anglers.

In November, the Natural Resources Commission voted to let underwater spearfishers go after those fish in additional waters: parts of Lake Erie and Lake Superior and expanded portions of Lake Michigan. Those changes will go into effect in April.

Liberty and Independence hunt participants can now shoot a buck

Michigan’s Liberty and Independence hunts are available to those 16 and younger, veterans and people with disabilities outside of the regular deer seasons. After changes made last year, hunters in those seasons were supposed to only be able to take antlerless deer starting this year. But in May, the Natural Resources Commission changed it so participants could each kill an antlerless deer or a buck.