MUSKEGON — Due to continuing concerns about community health and well-being caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, The Frauenthal Center will be suspending all public and private events through December 31, 2020.

The Frauenthal Center has been closed to the public since mid-March, then canceling or rescheduling all performances for the foreseeable future. The Frauenthal Center is among those businesses affected by the state’s current executive orders limiting capacity for indoor public gatherings to no more than 10, making fall events difficult to plan and prepare for.

“This is a challenging time for all performing arts venues across the nation, and we are no exception,” said executive director Eric Messing. “Our utmost concern is the safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers, staff and entertainers.”

The COVID-19 pandemic occurs during the 90th anniversary year of the Frauenthal Theater. With plans to host a party at the theater now impossible, the Frauenthal Center team has been brainstorming other ways to honor the occasion.

“We are focusing on 2021 and beyond, while creatively planning on how to recognize the Frauenthal’s 90th anniversary this fall,” said Messing. “We are very much looking forward to when we are able to gather in person again and celebrate arts and culture with our West Michigan community.”

The Frauenthal Center operates as part of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County. Continuing to improve the quality of life for community residents, the Community Foundation remains committed to the Frauenthal Center and its future development.

“With multiple event venues at the Center and in adherence with Governor Whitmer’s orders, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors to the public through the remainder of the year,” said Todd Jacobs, president/CEO of the Community Foundation. “This decision makes the most sense for us given our current state in this pandemic.”

The Frauenthal Center serves as home to the West Michigan Symphony, Muskegon Civic Theatre, MCC’s Downtown Live Concert Series, The Miss Michigan Scholarship Program and more. In addition, the Frauenthal Center presents their own variety of entertainment offerings as well as host to dozens of weddings and private events throughout the year. To support the Frauenthal during this crucial time, please visit frauenthal.org/support/donate.