MUSKEGON – The Victory I cruise ship will be arriving in Muskegon this Thursday, May 23 to kick off the year’s Great Lakes cruise ship season. The 300 ft. cruise ship will be docking at Heritage Landing, arriving in Muskegon around 7 a.m. and departing at 6 p.m. This will be the fourth year that Muskegon has been a port of call for Great Lakes cruise ships.

The ship passengers will have the opportunity to explore the Lake Michigan shoreline throughout the day by visiting Muskegon’s historical district, the USS Silversides Submarine Museum, the LST 393.

“Hosting the cruise ships in Muskegon is exciting because it brings attention to our deep water harbor. The economic impact of the port has been estimated to be $300 million annually,” said Cindy Larsen, President of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “Thousands of people travel to this community by cruise ship, the high-speed Lake Express Ferry, a sailing yacht, or motor cruiser. Vessels of all sizes and shapes are here to see the beautiful vistas of Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan.”

To find out more about the Port of Muskegon or to see the 2019 cruise ship schedule visit www.muskegon.org/cruise-ships .