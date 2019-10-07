The Penguin Project utilizes a “peer mentor” system, linking each young artist with a disability with an age level peer who does not have a disability. The peer mentors work side-by-side with their partners, assisting them throughout the entire rehearsal process and on stage. They are on stage with their partner in the same or complimentary costume throughout the entire show.

This year, our third, we present the Broadway classic, Peter Pan, Jr. This production is not a part of season ticket packages but can be added at the time of ordering!

For tickets visit https://www.muskegoncivictheatre.org/