MUSKEGON Mich. — Hackley Community Care is pleased to welcome Dr. Byron Varnado, MD to our family practice. A native of Muskegon, he is a graduate of Western Michigan Christian High School. He then attended the University of Michigan where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Chemistry degree, and then attended the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, MI, where he received his Medical degree.

Dr. Varnado completed his residency training in family medicine at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI where he served has Chief Resident.

Dr. Varnado returned home and continued to serve the greater Muskegon area. He worked for Harborwood Family Medicine for over 20 years, and has held various leadership positions at Mercy Health. Dr. Varnado also worked with Access Health to find innovative ways to deliver health care and improve health care literacy for all. Board Certified in Family Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Dr. Varnado is committed to delivering world class care to the West Michigan area. New patients can register by calling the New Patient Line at 231.733.6750.