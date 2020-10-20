Students can learn more about the different career pathways that Muskegon Community College offers during weekly presentations from Nov. 5 to Dec. 10.

Participants can join the six virtual events, each beginning at 4 p.m., on Zoom at https://muskegoncc-edu.zoom.us/j/91671771430 or on Facebook Live. Each session covers a different career pathway and will have counselors and faculty available to explain their programs in more detail. Professionals working in related fields will be on hand to answer questions.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 5 – Arts, Humanities and Communication

Thursday, Nov. 12 – Business and Information Technology

Thursday, Nov. 19 – Engineering/Manufacturing and Industrial Technology

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Health Services

Thursday, Dec. 3 – Human Services

Thursday, Dec. 10 – Math and Sciences

For more information about the MCC’s career pathways, visit www.muskegoncc.edu/pathways. To learn more about the events, contact Stephanie Briggs at stephanie.briggs@muskegoncc.edu.