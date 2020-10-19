By Mr. Joe Walker

Tribune Writer

The Detroit Lions entered Week 6 of their 2020-21 NFL season with a win/loss record of 1-3. Their opponents were the 1-4 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both teams hoping to earn a second win, the Lions routed Jacksonville 36- 16.

Muskegon native Ben Smith was not impressed. “Were they playing a little league team?” he wrote to MuskegonTribune.com via social media.

Detroit took control early and, unlike their previous game against the New Orleans Saints, did not relinquish their lead.

Muskegon resident Shannon Nearing provided a bit more context. He said, “For the first time in, like, 2 years [Detroit] didn’t blow a double-digit 4th quarter lead. Yeah, I’m excited. They did play well … against one of the worst teams in all of sports.”

Jacksonville, playing at home, entered the game on a 4-gaming losing streak. The team has won only 30 of their last 86 games, dating back to 2015.

For Detroit the victory moves them to #3 in their NFC North Division ahead of the 1 – 5 Minnesota Vikings. Lions running back D’Andre Swift accumulated 116 yards on 14 carries with 2 touchdowns in the win.

Ben Rhinesmith, formally of Muskegon now residing in Los Angeles, said he sees the Lions win over the Jaguars as the first of 5 to 6 winnable upcoming games. “They clearly took the bye week to address stopping the run and they played aggressive, particularly on offense while holding a comfortable lead,” he said. “[Lions Coach Matt Patricia] is still coaching for his job, but this was a step in the right direction.”

Patricia, a former assistant coach for the New England Patriots, has been head coach of the Lions since 2018. The team’s record to date under his leadership is 11 – 25. Patricia has shouldered the blame for the Lions recent woes with many fans demanding his termination. This win may have caused them to ease off slightly.

Muskegon native Matt Erickson also shared his thoughts with us via social media. He said, “Even a broken clock has to be right two times a day. There was promise this week, but we will see how they follow this up next week. But at least every win means a happier Sunday.”

On October 25th the Detroit Lions travel to Atlanta to face the 1 – 5 Falcons.