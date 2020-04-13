Muskegon – The Muskegon County Courts have extended their closure to the general public to April 30th to comply with Michigan Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-07. In response to the public health crisis, the courts initially adjourned all hearings, except emergency hearings, while still accepting court filings.

Now, as the state of emergency is extended, the courts have quickly responded by implementing remote services and hearings in order to increase accessibility to the public.

The State Court Administrative Office provided all judges and judicial officers with Zoom virtual courtrooms. For all pending matters, each court will be sending out notices to appear via Zoom for each hearing and appointment. The notices will include detailed instructions for how attorneys and parties participate remotely, from their homes or offices. Virtual hearings are court proceedings, and therefore, an extension of the courtroom, so appropriate conduct and attire is expected and required.

District Court is adjourning all formal hearings and bench and jury trials until after the closure. Circuit, Family and Probate court is adjourning all jury trials until after the closure, but will evaluate other trials on a case-by-case basis, subject to complexity and the assigned Judge’s logistical capacity to conduct such proceedings remotely.

The courts’ dockets will be displayed on the courts’ websites at the links below:

Circuit/Family/Probate Courts- https://www.co.muskegon.mi.us/387/Court-Schedules District Court- http://dcdocket.co.muskegon.mi.us/default.aspx

Payments can be made online at the links below:

Child Support: https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/plc/1915 Circuit Court: https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/plc/5127 Juvenile Court: https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/plc/1916 Jail: https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/plc/4950 District Court: https://www.co.muskegon.mi.us/661/Pay-Online