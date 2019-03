Muskegon – The Muskegon County Board of Commissioners will conduct a full board vote on the Muskegon Area Transit System(MATS) proposal to eliminate two major business on Tuesday March 12 at 3:30pm.

MATS is proposing the elimination of Route 20, which is Apple Avenue and Route 45, which is Peck and Sanford effective April 1, 2019.

Community leaders are urging the public to be heard by attending the board meeting Tuesday March 12 on the 4th floor at the Muskegon County Hall of Justice building.