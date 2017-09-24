Muskegon – The Youth Advisory Council (YAC) of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County invites teachers to apply for mini-grants to help them out in the classroom!

Public and private school teachers, counselors, and media specialists in Muskegon County are eligible to apply. Grants can be up to $250 for specific projects or programs including: program enhancement that meets curriculum guidelines, expanding an already existing unit, student awards, special events, professional development, artists in residence and parent involvement programs.

“Our Youth Advisory Council members take great pride in reviewing these grants, as they know the needs of other youth and can gauge what programs can have the greatest impact,” said JacQuaye A. Payne, Foundation program officer and YAC advisor.

Teacher mini-grant applications are submitted online at the Foundation’s website, www.cffmc.org/grants and are due by midnight, October 13, 2017. Grant awards are distributed about six weeks after the application deadline. Grants are limited to one per classroom and one per teacher per school year. Detailed instructions about the online application process can be found at www.cffmc.org/grants/teacher-mini-grants. For any questions, contact JacQuaye A. Payne, jpayne@cffmc.org, 231.332.4124.