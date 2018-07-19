By F.Akil Fudail

The idea that a sitting U.S. President cannot invite a sitting Foreign President to the White House is absurd!

I have heard both Democrats and Republicans describe Vladimir Putin as a “thug”, a potential meeting as “shameful”. It amazes me sometimes just how much the mainstream media operates as a propaganda machine by not only refusing to ask the right questions, but repeating this misleading political rhetoric coming from both Democrats and Republicans.

I am not a Political Scientist or pundit by no stretch of the imagination. However, I consider myself to have some common sense and basic intelligence. Therefore, I must ask if Putin is a thug, what are the leaders of Saudi Arabia, whom we have close ties to? They rule over one of the most oppressive regimes on earth. The Israeli Police recommends that the Prime Minister of America’s closest ally Benjamin Netanyahu face massive criminal charges. And both Democrat and GOP leaders have turned a blind eye to China’s human rights violations for decades.

President Trump recently had a successful meeting with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, yet, Putin becomes the one world leader he can’t meet with. Why?

I know the argument. “Russia meddled in our election”! First off, where is the proof? Maybe they did, but no one has come forth with any solid evidence. And I will say this, who reading this commentary believes the U.S. government has never meddled in a foreign countries election process? This is common practice by powerful governments. There is no proof thus far that President Trump colluded with Russia in any way. Therefore, why should we be so hostile towards a world leader when all we have right now are conspiracy theories?

We do know that certain high level Democratic leaders colluded against Bernie Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former DNC Chairwoman resigned during the election after Wikileaks released thousands of emails among party officials clearly being bias in the process in favor of Hillary Clinton.

I say to Democrats and Republicans stop the fake outrage towards Putin and Russia unless you are prepared to hold the same moral standard towards all leaders and countries and our own political leaders inside the U.S.