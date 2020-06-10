Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has deigned a Resuming Business Toolkit that’s available to download or print from their official website.

The intention of this Toolkit is to assist employers slow the spread of COVID-19 as they begin reintegrating employees into non-healthcare settings, lowering the impact of the coronavirus in their workplace.

Included in the Toolkit are worker protection tools, a readiness checklist, and infographics to address workplace concerns.

Visit cdc.gov for a copy of the Resuming Business Toolkit.