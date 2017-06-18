Montague – Matthew Ball aka The Motor City Boogie Woogie Kid is the attorney turned musician who now has over 3.8 million YouTube views and counting! Michigan’s reigning Boogie n’ Blues heavyweight, Ball left the practice of law in 2001 to pursue a life in Music.

With recent appearances on Fox 2 News Detroit’s ‘The Nine Show’ and Channel 20 News Detroit’s ‘Concert on the Qube’, and back from a year-end Pacific coast tour, Matthew is called a “nationally emerging boogie-woogie master.” His performances are described as “Awesome!” “Crushing!” Fantastic!”

Friday, June 30th 2017 @ 6pm – 730pm

Performance Held @

The Book Nook Java Shop

8744 Ferry Street

Montague, Michigan 49437

231.894.5333

Admission: FREE