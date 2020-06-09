WHAT : In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Baker College will host a Virtual Commencement ceremony to honor and celebrate its 2020 graduating class.

Although a virtual celebration can’t replace the experience of a traditional commencement ceremony, Baker College is working hard to ensure the online event will give every Class of 2020 graduate the honor and respect their accomplishments deserve. Additionally, Baker College is inviting all Class of 2020 graduates to participate in the May 2021 commencement ceremony, if desired.

WHEN : Sun., June 14, 2020 at 1 p.m.

WHERE : The virtual ceremony will be broadcast on the Baker College YouTube channel.

DETAILS : The virtual ceremony will include video addresses from Baker College System President, Dr. Bart Daig and Provost, Dr. Jill Langen, as well as messages of support from Baker College deans and Class of 2020 graduating students.

Additionally, commencement viewers will be able to share expressions of congratulations with Baker graduates via a real-time chat that will accompany the event on YouTube. An event-specific link will be made available on the Baker College commencement webpage at www.baker.edu/commencement beginning Thurs., June 11, 2020.