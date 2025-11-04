After Gotion and SOAR, Michigan eyes overhaul of corporate subsidy strategy

SOAR projects super-sized Michigan cash-for-jobs spending and the size of developments. This electric vehicle battery factory in Delta Township was one of two in the state’s first SOAR deals in 2022. General Motors recently sold the project to its partner, LG Energy Solution. (David Ruck for Bridge Michigan)

  • With the end of SOAR and cuts to job-growth funding, lawmakers say they will retool economic development incentives by year-end.
  • The effort follows ‘bad deals’ as the state pledged billions to jobs that barely materialized
  • Officials expect to reward a wider group of businesses with no more up-front payments

LANSING — Lawmakers may seek to overhaul the state’s economic development policy in the next few months, following a year of reckoning over high costs and failed projects from the state’s cash-for-jobs approach.

House Speaker Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, said legislators are burned by “really bad deals” from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and want to establish criteria that avoid politics and multibillion-dollar spending.

This month, lawmakers defunded Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature tool, the $2 billion Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) fund that has sought big-ticket deals since 2022.

Some of these deals have collapsed spectacularly in recent months, including the state declaring Gotion Inc. in default of its $175 million incentive award over stalled progress at a battery plant near Big Rapids and Sandisk’s decision not to build a multibillion-dollar semiconductor plant in Genesee County.

Bridge Michigan analysis this year found the state awarded over $2 billion in incentives — and spent about $1 billion — since Whitmer took office in 2019.

As of spring, the projects produced only 21% of promised jobs (about 13,000 of 65,000).  The official tally of SOAR job growth is zero, though new company reporting is due at year-end.

Rep. Mark Tisdel, R-Rochester Hills and a leader in the House incentive revision effort, said the state should avoid picking business winners.

Instead of luring jobs from out of state, Michigan should allow existing state businesses access to “participate in the benefits and incentives,” he said.

“We have a lot of quality businesses that have been in Michigan, and they’ve been ‘paying the freight,’” Tisdel said. “Let’s reward them.”

