Muskegon Community College will present performances of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 to benefit the Overbrook Theater renovation and to launch the Golden Anniversary Celebration of the Frauenthal Foundation Art Center Building, which houses the theater.

Shows take place on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for MCC students. Tickets may be purchased at the MCC Overbrook Theater Box Office, 221 S. Quarterline Rd., Muskegon, MI. For more information, call (231) 777-0324.

Tom Harryman, a MCC theatre instructor and professional actor, has adapted the wonderful world and colorful characters created by Dickens into his one-man performance enhanced in the imitate setting of Overbrook Theater. The brilliant holiday story is filled with humor and pathos, spirits and sinners, Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and more.

“Harryman breathes life into the story by weaving classic characters in and out of his narration,” wrote one reviewer. “His ability to create many characters with body and voice is astounding.”

The production was originally directed by the MCC Center for Theater Director Sheila Kulp Wahamaki with original designs by Richard Oman, Jeanette Wahr, Brian Goodman, and Harryman.