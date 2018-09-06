Muskegon, MI–The Muskegon Museum of Art’s 90th Michigan Regional Exhibition opens Thursday, August 30, 2018. An opening reception will be held that evening from 5:30 to 8:00 pm. The awards program starts at 7:00 pm. Over $6,000 in cash prizes will be handed out to the winning artists at the program. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available. The event is free and open to the public.
The annual Regional Exhibition is the longest-established exhibition of its kind in the state, continuing the MMA’s legacy of showcasing the work of Michigan artists, from talented newcomers to accomplished professionals. The competitive show presents a contemporary look at the issues, themes, and materials inspiring today’s artists. Featured media includes painting, printmaking, drawing, photography, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, and installation works. According to MMA Senior Curator Art Martin, “The competitive show presents a contemporary look at the issues, themes, and materials inspiring Michigan’s artists. A visitor favorite, the Regional is meant to engage, challenge, and inspire conversation.” The 90th Regional runs August 30 through November 7, 2018.
Three hundred fifty-three artists submitted 658 artwork entries to be considered for inclusion in this year’s show. The juror, Marc Mitchell, selected 147 works by 150 artists to include in the exhibition.
About the Juror
Marc Mitchell is an Assistant Professor in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Arkansas, where he also serves as Curator & Director of Exhibitions and Co-Director of Graduate Studies. As a curator, he has developed exhibitions featuring artists such as Josef Albers, Philip Guston, Louise Bourgeois, and Carrie Mae Weems. Mitchell is also a practicing artist whose work has been featured in New American Paintings and The Boston Globe, and has exhibited around the U.S. and internationally.
September 27 Meet the Artists Event
The MMA invites the public to meet the award winning artists at a special event on Thursday, September 27, 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Artists who have won awards will discuss their work and answer questions during this casual gallery walk. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available. Event is free.
The 90th Michigan Regional Exhibition is underwritten by Warner Norcross & Judd LLP and the Shape Corporation Advised Fund of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation. Awards are underwritten by Swanson Pickle Company. Additional support is provided by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Muskegon Museum of Art is located at 296 W. Webster Ave., in downtown Muskegon, Michigan. www.muskegonartmuseum.org.
90th Michigan Regional Awards
Best of Show, $1,500
Brian Caponi, Rochester Hills
The Window, 2016
Porcelain with glaze on steel
2nd Place, $750
Michael Garguilo, Royal Oak
Head XLIII, 2017
Oil and Charcoal on Canvas
3rd Place, $500
Brianne Munch, Traverse City
As I Drag, 2018
Fabric, Elmer’s® glue, assorted bones, pig skull, chicken wire
Director’s Choice Award, $500
Philip Ruehle, Owosso
Ulrich, 2018
Oil
Curator’s Choice Award, $500
Taylor Mazer, Grand Rapids
Another Road, 2018
Pen and ink
Friends of Art Award, $250
Judy Nye Hallisy, Saugatuck
Wildwood, 2018
Glass
West Michigan Potters Guild Eleanore Smith Memorial Ceramics Award, $250
Paul Flickinger, Kalamazoo
1000 tea bowls, 2016
Ceramic
Gordon Hall Memorial Award, $200
Cara O’Brien, Whitehall
Fleur de la Terre, 2018
Porcelain and wire
Phil Chmura Memorial Award, $200
Karen Bondarchuk, Kalamazoo
Aesop Variation #1, 2017
Charcoal on Rives BFK paper
Robert and Veronica Youngman Memorial Award for Graphic Arts, $150
Jean Allemeier Boot, Alto
Sprouted Yellow Onion, 2018
Etching and aquatint
Docent’s Choice, $100
John Dempsey, Flint
Glare #17: Fly Tower, 2018
Acrylic on canvas
Honorable Mention, $150
Elizabeth Brandt, Holland
Slipstream, 2017
Cotton fabric, polyester thread, batting
Honorable Mention, $150
Saem Cho, Holland
Lurking Tal 2.4, 2018
Chine-collé and Prismacolor®
Honorable Mention, $150
Karen Gallup, Ann Arbor
Bird’s-eye-view, 2018
Collage