5:30 to 8:00 pm. The awards program starts at 7:00 pm. Over $6,000 in cash prizes will be handed out to the winning artists at the program. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available. The event is free and open to the public. Muskegon, MI–The Muskegon Museum of Art's 90th Michigan Regional Exhibition opens Thursday, August 30, 2018. An opening reception will be held that evening from

The annual Regional Exhibition is the longest-established exhibition of its kind in the state, continuing the MMA’s legacy of showcasing the work of Michigan artists, from talented newcomers to accomplished professionals. The competitive show presents a contemporary look at the issues, themes, and materials inspiring today’s artists. Featured media includes painting, printmaking, drawing, photography, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, and installation works. According to MMA Senior Curator Art Martin, “The competitive show presents a contemporary look at the issues, themes, and materials inspiring Michigan’s artists. A visitor favorite, the Regional is meant to engage, challenge, and inspire conversation.” The 90th Regional runs August 30 through November 7, 2018 .

Three hundred fifty-three artists submitted 658 artwork entries to be considered for inclusion in this year’s show. The juror, Marc Mitchell, selected 147 works by 150 artists to include in the exhibition.

About the Juror

Marc Mitchell is an Assistant Professor in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Arkansas, where he also serves as Curator & Director of Exhibitions and Co-Director of Graduate Studies. As a curator, he has developed exhibitions featuring artists such as Josef Albers, Philip Guston, Louise Bourgeois, and Carrie Mae Weems. Mitchell is also a practicing artist whose work has been featured in New American Paintings and The Boston Globe, and has exhibited around the U.S. and internationally.

September 27 Meet the Artists Event

The MMA invites the public to meet the award winning artists at a special event on Thursday, September 27, 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Artists who have won awards will discuss their work and answer questions during this casual gallery walk. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available. Event is free.

The 90th Michigan Regional Exhibition is underwritten by Warner Norcross & Judd LLP and the Shape Corporation Advised Fund of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation. Awards are underwritten by Swanson Pickle Company. Additional support is provided by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Muskegon Museum of Art is located at 296 W. Webster Ave., in downtown Muskegon, Michigan. www.muskegonartmuseum.org

90th Michigan Regional Awards

Best of Show, $1,500

Brian Caponi, Rochester Hills

The Window, 2016

Porcelain with glaze on steel

2nd Place, $750

Michael Garguilo, Royal Oak

Head XLIII, 2017

Oil and Charcoal on Canvas

3rd Place, $500

Brianne Munch, Traverse City

As I Drag, 2018

Fabric, Elmer’s® glue, assorted bones, pig skull, chicken wire

Director’s Choice Award, $500

Philip Ruehle, Owosso

Ulrich, 2018

Oil

Curator’s Choice Award, $500

Taylor Mazer, Grand Rapids

Another Road, 2018

Pen and ink

Friends of Art Award, $250

Judy Nye Hallisy, Saugatuck

Wildwood, 2018

Glass

West Michigan Potters Guild Eleanore Smith Memorial Ceramics Award, $250

Paul Flickinger, Kalamazoo

1000 tea bowls, 2016

Ceramic

Gordon Hall Memorial Award, $200

Cara O’Brien, Whitehall

Fleur de la Terre, 2018

Porcelain and wire

Phil Chmura Memorial Award, $200

Karen Bondarchuk, Kalamazoo

Aesop Variation #1, 2017

Charcoal on Rives BFK paper

Robert and Veronica Youngman Memorial Award for Graphic Arts, $150

Jean Allemeier Boot, Alto

Sprouted Yellow Onion, 2018

Etching and aquatint

Docent’s Choice, $100

John Dempsey, Flint

Glare #17: Fly Tower, 2018

Acrylic on canvas

Honorable Mention, $150

Elizabeth Brandt, Holland

Slipstream, 2017

Cotton fabric, polyester thread, batting

Honorable Mention, $150

Saem Cho, Holland

Lurking Tal 2.4, 2018

Chine-collé and Prismacolor®

Honorable Mention, $150

Karen Gallup, Ann Arbor

Bird’s-eye-view, 2018

Collage