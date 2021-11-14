80’s Hip-Hop Inspired Exhibition Opens at the Muskegon Museum of Art

Jewelry Box is an immersive experience where large-scale jewelry pieces, gold, and mirrors will transform the MMA’s Olthoff Gallery into a flashy display of dynamic exploration, self-identity, and fashion. Massey uses the concept of adornment as an examination of African diaspora and issues of race, class, and popular culture.

Massey was the first black woman to earn an MFA in metalsmithing from Cranbrook Academy of Art and maintains her studio practice in Detroit. Her art has been featured around the US and internationally, garnering multiple awards, such as a two-time winner of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s Knight Arts Challenge and a 2015 Kresge Arts in Detroit Fellowship recipient.

The opening reception will be held at the Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave. Muskegon, MI 49440, on Thursday, November 11 from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm, followed by an Artist Talk at 7:00 pm.

The Tiff Massey: Jewelry Box Exhibition is underwritten by Fifth Third Bank.

For more information, visit the Muskegon Museum of Art’s website at muskegonartmuseum.org.