Muskegon– With great sadness, Public Health – Muskegon County reports one additional COVID-19 death in Muskegon County. The individual was a 57-year-old male. A total of four deaths have been reported for Muskegon County to date.

“We send our deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends at this time,” said Kathy Moore, Muskegon County Health Officer. “This is a sobering reminder of how dangerous COVID-19 is and how we need to work together to protect and support each other to slow the spread of this disease during this difficult time.”

Public Health – Muskegon County is grateful to everyone in the community who continues to follow social distancing, quarantine, and isolation guidelines to protect the health of the community.