500,000-plus jobless Michigan workers brace to lose unemployment benefits

More than a half-million unemployed Michigan residents are preparing to lose all or part of their jobless benefits at the end of next week when federal pandemic-related unemployment programs expire.

The transition will leave fewer than 100,000 state residents receiving jobless benefits in September, down from a record 2.1 million people in April 2020.

Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency this week notified everyone with active claims to expect the reduction — including the $300 per week enhanced benefit that was included with all payments since March — along with information on how to access job search tools.