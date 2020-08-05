Voters turned out a across America for the President Primary Election. The results are in, current tallies as of 11:57 PM EDT on August 5, 2020.

Joe Biden needed 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic nomination. Biden currently stands at 2,627 and holds the victory in Michigan with 73. Bernie Sanders is second with 1,073.

For the Republicans, 1,276 delegates were need to the nomination. President Donald Trump earned 2,367. Bill weld was second to Trump with 1 delegate.

Biden has yet to announce his running mate. The 2020 Presidential Election is Tuesday November 3rd.

Register to vote at Michigan.gov.