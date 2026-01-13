President Donald Trump returning to Michigan for economic club speech

Republican President Donald Trump is returning to Michigan on Tuesday to address members of the Detroit Economic Club, a spokesperson for the group announced Saturday.

The speech is set for 2 p.m. at the MotorCity Casino Sound Board theatre in Detroit and will follow a previously scheduled luncheon and meeting on the state’s economic outlook, the club’s spokesperson Matt Friedman said.

Both events are limited to club members and guests.

