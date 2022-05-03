Muskegon Maritime Academy to offer Fencing Program

Muskegon – The Muskegon Maritime Academy(MMA) will be partnering with a Grand Rapids-based fencing academy to introduce students to the Olympic sport of fencing. The Muskegon Maritime Academy will be partnering with the West Michigan Fencing Academy to offer fencing training opportunities for MMA students.

Fencing has a lot of benefits as a school program. It teaches youth how to strategize and make sound, calculated decisions. Fencing is a great sport for both boys and girls and could lead to scholarship opportunities at some of the country’s top universities.

Top fencing programs include the University of Notre Dame, Penn State, Harvard, Princeton, and both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University have fencing programs.

“Every kid is not going to play football or basketball. By introducing MMA students to a variety of options, we do more good for more students”, states Franklin A. Fudail, MMA Founder.

To enroll your child visit www.MuskegonMaritimeAcademy.org