Muskegon 2025 Business Excellence Award Winners Announced

Muskegon, MI – The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce proudly announces seven winners of

the highly esteemed Business Excellence Awards. The winners will be recognized for outstanding

performance at the fourth annual “Business Excellence Awards” Event. Each of these businesses or

individuals has set the standard of excellence every day in their respective business sector.

The 2025 Excellence Award Winners are:

• Employer of Choice – Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD)

• Manufacturing – Lorin Industries

• Service – Corine’s Cakes & Catering

• Retail – Pine Street Mercantile

• Tourism – DreamStay

• Entrepreneur – i’move

“Our local businesses are the backbone of Muskegon County economic growth, and these award

recipients exemplify the dedication, innovation, and excellence that drive our business community

forward,” says Rachel Gorman, President and CEO of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.

“Their leadership and hard work inspire others to continue shaping a thriving and prosperous Muskegon

Lakeshore.”

The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce has a long history of recognizing innovative business

leaders and has awarded an outstanding entrepreneur(s) each year since 1982. In 2019, the Excellence

Awards were created to expand recognition for outstanding businesses along the Muskegon Lakeshore.

Excellence Awards Event Details

What: Excellence Awards

When: Thursday, March 20 5:30PM-8:00PM

Where: VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 West Western Ave, Muskegon, MI, 49440

New this year, the Excellence Awards will take place in the evening, allowing for greater community

participation. This change provides honorees with an opportunity to celebrate with family, friends, and

colleagues outside of business hours of operation.

“We recognize that these awards are not just a celebration of business success, but also a reflection of

the people behind the achievements for each business owner,” says Gorman. “By moving the event to

the evening, we are making it easier for award recipients to share this moment with their loved ones,

business mentors, and Chamber colleagues!”

The 2025 Business Excellence Awards are sponsored by presenting sponsor Huntington Bank as well as

Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Care Network of Michigan, Hungerford CPAs + Advisors, Erhardt

Construction, Cherette Group, Harmony Lake Apartment Homes, Meijer, Betten Auto Group, Parmenter

Law, and ProFab.

If you would like more information about the awards, program, or to register for the

event, contact the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce at 231-722-3751 or visit