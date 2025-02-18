Michigan House, Senate at odds as minimum wage and sick leave laws loom

LANSING — With 10 days until sweeping changes to Michigan’s minimum wages and paid sick time laws go into effect, the state’s Republican-led House and Democratic-led Senate remain far apart on proposals to overhaul the pending policies.

The Senate Regulatory Reform Committee met Tuesday for debate on a proposal to change court-ordered paid leave rules before they are implemented Feb. 21 — but adjourned without votes. The panel is scheduled to meet again Wednesday.

Still, Wendy Block at the Michigan Chamber of Commerce said she was “encouraged with the direction” of ongoing discussions in Lansing and “cautiously optimistic a deal can be reached” in coming days.

Business groups contend the paid sick leave rules are overly burdensome and, if not scaled back, could spell cataclysm for their industries. Restaurant groups say a scheduled phase-out of the state’s lower wage for tipped workers would effectively end the traditional tipping system that has benefited some servers.

Unions and some worker groups, however, want to retain rules first envisioned in a 2018 petition drive that a Republican-led Legislature quickly weakened in a move the Michigan Supreme Court later deemed unconstitutional.