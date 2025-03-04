MCC’s First Esports Tournament Marks Team’s Push for New Players

Muskegon –

Muskegon Community College (MCC) is calling on gamers in the community to take part in its first-ever MCC Esports Tournament, set to take place on March 15, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stevenson Center, Room 3306. The groundbreaking event is open to athletes ages 16 and over and is free to sign up. The registration deadline is March 10, 2025.

Competitors will battle it out in two of the biggest Esports titles, Super Smash Bros. and Rocket League. Players can sign up solo or as part of a team, with individual participants paired with others upon arrival. Top performers will earn prizes and exclusive MCC merchandise.

MCC’s first ever tournament follows the explosive growth of Esports worldwide and MCC’s commitment to foster competitive gaming at the collegiate level.

“Esports has grown into a national phenomenon,” said Muskegon Community College Esports Coach, David Klinger. “MCC is proud to provide this opportunity for our community to experience esports in a competitive environment. And trust me, it is as fun as you can imagine.”

Entering its third year, the Muskegon Community College Esports team is actively seeking new players to join its roster. Partnering with the Greater Muskegon Esports Association, the team is focused on recruiting local talent from area high schools. With scholarships available for collegiate Esports athletes, interested players will have a chance to connect with Coach Klinger at the event to explore future opportunities.

What: Muskegon Community College Esports Tournament

Muskegon Community College Esports Tournament When : March 15, 2025, 11 am – 2 pm

: March 15, 2025, 11 am – 2 pm Where: Stevenson Center, Room 3306. 221 S. Quarterline Rd. Muskegon, MI.

Stevenson Center, Room 3306. 221 S. Quarterline Rd. Muskegon, MI. Cost : Free

: Free Deadline to Register: March 10, 2025. REGISTER HERE

As Michigan’s leading community college for intercollegiate athletics, MCC offers 18 sports programs, including its newest addition, Esports. Through competitive athletics and campus engagement, students can grow both personally and professionally while making the most of their college experience.