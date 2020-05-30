By Franklin Akil Fudail, Publisher of The Muskegon Tribune

In 2016 Colin Kaepernick started warning the country in a peaceful way about the problem of excessive police force against Black Americans. His goal was to encourage leaders to take pro-active measures, so as a country we could stop excessive abuse of citizens and avoid the destructive response to that problem if left unresolved.

For his efforts he was called un-American, anti-military and it ultimately cost him his career as a professional football player. Now the so-called “anti-military” Kaepernick and the world watches the military(National Guard) be deployed into American cities to restore peace, due to protest and rioting caused by the unresolved problem that Mr. Kaepernick tried to warn this country about.

And isn’t it sadly ironic that it was the “knee” of a vicious and ruthless Police Officer that caused the damage and ultimately the death of a citizen, yet when Colin Kaepernick used his knee to peacefully protest the reality of excessive Police force and brutality it caused an uproar across the country.

Now tell me, which knee do you prefer?