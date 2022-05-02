All Students to learn Self-Defense, CPR and First Aid at Muskegon Maritime Academy

Muskegon – The Muskegon Maritime Academy(MMA), the new K-5 naval charter school will offer free self-defense, CPR and first aid training to all its students as part of its effort to develop an unrivaled educational experience.

School Founder, Franklin A. Fudail said any educational system that does not include self-defense training for boys and girls is an incomplete system. “We are approaching self-defense training as an integral part of our student’s educational experience at MMA”, said Fudail. “We view self-defense training as essential. We feel the same about CPR and First Aid training”.

Studies have shown that martial arts training increases the self-confidence, discipline, and concentration of young people when done correctly. The training will start in first grade, giving MMA students five years of self-defense training while at the school.

The program will be financed by private sources. “We will provide all uniforms, and equipment, that is needed. A Parent will not be asked to pay anything. We just want the Parent’s support. We want Parents involved by cheering on their son or daughter as they grow and develop their self-defense skills”.

Fudail, a former boxing club owner, which also offered Jiu-jitsu and Judo classes for youth said he knows how to bring out the best in the shyest child. “I have done this successfully for many years. I had a Black Belt Judo instructor teaching at my club, and it was all free. He was an Architect by profession, a highly educated man and my boxing coach had a Ph.D. from Michigan State University, he was the only boxing coach in the State of Michigan that had a Doctorate. We will empower the most timid and diminutive kids to feel empowered”.

Fudail said he doesn’t expect to have that level of expertise starting off, but he planning on working with a world-renowned self-defense expert in David Kahn and his team. “I reached out to Mr. Kahn last year. They have a great team and the best program. They have been very helpful and responsive. It was their Krav Maga program for kids that caught my attention. I plan to send a representative to New Jersey for training” said Fudail.

David Kahn is the United States Chief Instructor in Israeli Krav Maga. He has trained all branches of the U.S. Military. He also trained the Academy instructors at the FBI and DEA. Kahn has authored seven books on Krav Maga and four award-winning DVD series. He has also provided training at the Naval Special Warfare Advanced Training Command for the Navy SEALs hand-to-hand Combat Instructors. Krav Maga is a reality-based self-defense system. In addition to self-defense, Kahn is a graduate of Princeton University and earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law. Kahn is one of the world’s premier experts on Krav Maga and featured on CBS, ABC, Fox, Discovery Channel, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, USA Today, and others.

The Muskegon Maritime Academy program will also consist of Jujitsu and Boxing training for boys and girls. “There will be no sparring with one another. We will train on heavy bags” says Fudail. “I know this sounds like a lot, and our approach toward a complete education may not be for all children or Parents, I truly understand and respect that. Our school is for Parents who understand the value in what we are offering and the benefit to their child”.

Fudail said the self-defense training program will also include CPR and safety training. “When I ran my club, I had a security expert from Grand Rapids come in one summer and work with girls on safety tips and awareness. I had a very renowned Los Angeles-based security expert send my club a list of safety tips to teach the kids, such as not wearing earplugs when walking outside, and how to be aware of your environment. All of this is part of a well-rounded program, including CPR and first aid training which we will do”.

“Everything we do will be age-appropriate and the tone will be kid-friendly. We build our kids up, not tear them down. Self-defense training will be a major self-confidence boost for our students, and it also fosters respect and reinforces anti-bullying which the school will have an uncompromising zero tolerance for. We want our kids to enjoy the process, but we also want them to get a strong foundation that will serve them a lifetime” said Fudail.

To enroll your child visit www.MuskegonMaritimeAcademy.org.